CYCLEAN (CCL) Trading Down 21.7% This Week

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $256,615.00 and $3.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00289124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.01547333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

