CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.66 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to report sales of $237.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $243.10 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $196.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $975.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.40 million to $981.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $69.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

