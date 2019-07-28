Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €63.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,170 ($15.29) target price on easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.63 ($64.68).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €48.38 ($56.25) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26. Daimler has a 12 month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.