DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $84.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions posted sales of $76.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year sales of $353.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.81 million to $355.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $390.94 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $393.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZSI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 52,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,281. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.