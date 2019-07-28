Datum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $155,620.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datum has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00290194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.01552207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, COSS, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

