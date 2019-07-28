Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48, Morningstar.com reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK traded down $18.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.52. 1,789,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.37.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $53,144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 360,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

