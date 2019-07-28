DEEX Price Tops $0.0096 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $543,652.00 and approximately $2,110.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011993 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005427 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000177 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

