Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Deluxe also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 388,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27. Deluxe has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.08). Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

