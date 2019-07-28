Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.40 million.Deluxe also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.65-6.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.