Denarius (D) Achieves Market Cap of $839,631.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $839,631.00 and approximately $2,643.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000288 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 5,990,033 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

