Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $7.17 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Dero has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00009498 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Dero has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $1.26 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,887,032 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

