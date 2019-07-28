Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the June 15th total of 1,524,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 138.1% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 750,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 7,094.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,196,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DESP traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 176,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $946.14 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Despegar.com had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 797.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

