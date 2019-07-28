Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB has been the topic of several other reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE:DB opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $161,774,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,859 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $10,672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,477,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 799,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,979,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 326,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.