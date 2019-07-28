Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €129.45 ($150.53).

Shares of DB1 opened at €127.45 ($148.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a 52-week high of €130.70 ($151.98). The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.60.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

