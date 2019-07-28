Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.94 ($22.02).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.04 ($17.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a fifty-two week high of €24.45 ($28.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.