Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $31,402.00 and $6.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006189 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

