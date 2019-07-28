Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) will announce $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.87. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.96 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.27%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

DIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $821,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. The company had a trading volume of 297,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.21. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

