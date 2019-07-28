Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DIOD. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

DIOD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 502,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $190,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

