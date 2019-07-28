DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Downgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.69.

DISH Network stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tom A. Ortolf purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $348,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $201,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 28.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

