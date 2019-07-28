Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,025,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 261,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPIN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.09. 82,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,061. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $59.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50.

