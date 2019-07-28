DRP Utility Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,681.00 (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. DRP Utility has a market cap of $594,388.00 and approximately $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One DRP Utility token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.40 or 0.06160102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001335 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DRP Utility

DRP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DRP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP. DRP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it. DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC.

DRP Utility Token Trading

DRP Utility can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

