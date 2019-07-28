eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $365-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.22 million.eHealth also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.77-1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $22.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.40. 3,399,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,351. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.46. eHealth has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $474,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 34,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,072,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,755 shares of company stock worth $4,026,975 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

