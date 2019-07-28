Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,998,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,284,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In other Elastic news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 28,298 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $2,092,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $1,271,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,518,440 shares of company stock worth $121,158,994. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Elastic by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,371 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $102.59. 1,118,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,052. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99. Elastic has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

