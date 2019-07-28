Elite Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 52.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Elite has a total market capitalization of $612,812.00 and $199.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Elite has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005827 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054375 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,260,153,596 coins and its circulating supply is 26,457,800,481 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

