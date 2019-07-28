Elysian One Day Volume Reaches $26,679.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Elysian has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $104,431.00 and $26,679.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00291109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.01555390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023468 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, YoBit, BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

