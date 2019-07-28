Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $17.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Wajax in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 18.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 619,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,353. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

