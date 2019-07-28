Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,516,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 1,864,300 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Endologix by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELGX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 543,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 54.72% and a negative return on equity of 173.52%. Analysts predict that Endologix will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

