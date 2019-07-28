Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.74 million, a P/E ratio of 226.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Endurance International Group’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $203,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,107,022 shares of company stock worth $5,597,534 and have sold 58,952 shares worth $370,787. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,058,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,975,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 945,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 646,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 220,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

