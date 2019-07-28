Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.20 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $216.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

