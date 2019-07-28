Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.96 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, OKEx, Binance and Hotbit. During the last week, Enigma has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $392,757.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.01158579 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000569 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, ABCC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

