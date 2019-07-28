Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $224.33 and last traded at $235.44, 582,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 311% from the average session volume of 141,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.65.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck purchased 686 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.56 per share, with a total value of $165,024.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 58.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 83.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

