Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 447,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 105,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ESQ traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $24.94. 21,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626. The stock has a market cap of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.46. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

