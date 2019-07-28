Essentia Achieves Market Cap of $737,215.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market capitalization of $737,215.00 and $53,655.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.41 or 0.06011959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00048376 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,206,204 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

