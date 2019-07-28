Eterbase Market Capitalization Hits $1.80 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Eterbase has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Eterbase has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $392,818.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, P2PB2B, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eterbase Token Profile

Eterbase is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,055,863 tokens. Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE.

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

