Ethereum Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a total market cap of $79,081.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00291598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.01554221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00119018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023126 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.