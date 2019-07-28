Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $18.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVLO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 410,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 22,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,188. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

