Everus (EVR) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $4,953.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $24.68 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,287,991 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

