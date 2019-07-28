ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

XONE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 77,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02. ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ExOne will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 87.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExOne by 9.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

