Extendicare Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$8.77 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.95 and a 52-week high of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of $775.01 million and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$274.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.2603027 EPS for the current year.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$8.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.70.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

