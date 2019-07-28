Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.