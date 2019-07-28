Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $230.00 at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,424,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.39. The company has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Facebook has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after buying an additional 1,642,441 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

