Facebook’s (FB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.67.

FB stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $199.75. 24,424,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998,376. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,480 shares of company stock worth $56,660,885 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

