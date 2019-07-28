Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SFUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Fang presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of SFUN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. 334,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,006. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fang has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fang by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Fang in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fang by 81.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fang by 1,582.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fang in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

