Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Kearny Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,649. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $932,820. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $10,833,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,161,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,511,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 308,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $161,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.