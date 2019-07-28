Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by RDL Financial Inc.

RDL Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,825.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $932,820. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

