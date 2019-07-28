Financial Comparison: ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and ONE Gas (OTCMKTS:OGS)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A ONE Gas 10.57% 8.56% 3.30%

Volatility and Risk

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ONE Gas pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00 ONE Gas 3 1 0 0 1.25

ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.67%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and ONE Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.36 $522.74 million N/A N/A ONE Gas $1.63 billion 2.93 $172.23 million $3.25 27.94

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONE Gas.

Summary

ONE Gas beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.