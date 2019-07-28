Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of FC opened at C$13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.59 and a one year high of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $386.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.66.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.