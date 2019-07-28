First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. 94,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.62 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,855. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,513,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

