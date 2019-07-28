First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on August 15th

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $722,623.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.