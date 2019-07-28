First Data (NYSE:FDC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Data (NYSE:FDC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. First Data also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.58 EPS.

NYSE:FDC traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,013,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,176. First Data has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Data has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,044,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $2,978,108.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,715.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

